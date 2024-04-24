Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2024 

Al Ittihad and Al Shabab battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 29 fixture on Friday (April 26).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 win at Al Hazem last week. They went ahead through Saleh Al Amri's 21st-minute strike and doubled their lead through Paulo Ricardo's 57th-minute own goal. Hazem drew level through quickfire goals from Mohamed Al Thani and Toze, but Aymen Dahmen's own goal deep into injury time settled the game.

Al Shabab, meanwhile, comfortably thrashed Abha 5-0 at home. Yannick Carrasco and Carlos Junior scored braced, while Habib Diallo scored one in the rout. The victory saw them climb to ninth spot in the table, having garnered 35 points from 28 games. Al Ittihad, meanwhile, are fourth with 50 points.

Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 62nd meeting between the two sides. Al Ittihad lead 26-20.

Their most recent meeting in November 2023 saw Al Shabab claim a 1-0 home win.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Al Shabab's last five league games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Seven of Al Shabab's last eight away games have produced less than three goals.

Al Ittihad's last eight league games have produced an average of 10.6 cornerx.

Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab Prediction

Al Ittihad are two points off the pace in the race for AFC Champions League qualification. Marcelo Gallardo's side have played a game more than third-placed Al Ahli and have just six games left in their quest to finish in the top three.

Al Shabab will be full of confidence following their comprehensive victory over Abha. They also won the reverse fixture and will aim to claim consecutive head-to-head games for the first time since 2018.

Al Ittihad are the pre-game favorites and will be expected to claim maximum points. Expect the hosts to claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 2-0 Al Shabab

Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corners