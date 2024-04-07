Al-Ittihad vs Al-Wehda Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2024

Al-Ittihad host Al-Wehda at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Monday in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup, looking to put their struggling form behind them and reach the finals.

Following three consecutive wins in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Ittihad went down 1-0 to Al-Ahli, before a goalless stalemate with Al-Taawoun. This dip in form has seen them drop to fourth position on the table with 47 points from 27 games.

Marcelo Gallardo's side must recapture their mojo to seal their place in the finals of the Saudi Super Cup. The Jeddah outfit have entered the last four as the winners of the Saudi Pro League last year, marking their fourth appearance in the cup and a first since 2022.

On the other hand, Al-Wehda finished as the runners-up of the 2022-23 King Cup, courtesy of which the side booked a place in the Super Cup for the first time in their history.

The Knights of Mecca are looking to script history by reaching the finals on their debut appearance, but their sluggish form doesn't hold them in good stead right now. Of their last 10 games, Giorgos Donis' side have won just twice, while losing five times.

This slump in form has seen them drop to 12th in the league table with 31 points from 27 games.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Wehda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 previous clashes between the sides, with Al-Ittihad winning 34 times over Al-Wehda and losing on five occasions.

After back-to-back wins over Al-Ittihad in the 2019-20 season, Al-Wehda lost their next seven fixtures in a row against the side.

In nine previous cup encounters between the sides, Al-Wehda have beaten Al-Ittihad just once: a 4-0 drubbing in the 1957 King Cup final, which also happened to be their first-ever encounter.

Al-Wehda have failed to score in two of their last four clashes with Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Wehda Prediction

Al-Ittihad are the favorites in this match, given their incredible record against Al-Wehda in recent times and their campaign overall. The Chief of Clubs should be able to beat their rivals from Mecca here, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 2-1 Al-Wehda

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Wehda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes