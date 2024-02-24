Al-Ittihad vs Al-Wehda Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2024

Round 21 of the Saudi Arabian Professional League comes to an end on Monday when Al-Ittihad and Al-Wehda square off at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Georgios Donis’ men head into the game on a run of six consecutive defeats against the hosts and will be desperate to end this four-year spell.

Al-Ittihad booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Navbahor Namangan, having held the Uzbekistan outfit to a goalless draw in the first leg a fortnight ago.

Marcelo Gallardo’s side now turn their attention to the Professional League, where they have won their two matches this year, seeing off Al-Tai and Al-Riyadh respectively.

With 34 points from 20 matches, Al-Ittihad are currently fifth in the league standings, nine points behind third-placed Al-Ahli in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Al-Wehda failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Tai at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium.

Donis’ men have now gone three consecutive games without a win in all competitions, losing once and picking up two draws since a 2-1 victory over Al-Riyadh on Christmas Eve.

Al-Wehda have picked up eight wins, two draws and lost 10 of their 20 Professional League matches so far to collect 26 points and sit ninth in the league table.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Wehda Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Al-Ittihad boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Al-Wehda have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Al-Ittihad are on a six-game winning streak against Donis’ side, scoring 15 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in March 2020.

Al-Wehda have lost all but one of their last seven away games in all competitions, with a 2-1 victory at Al-Hazem on November 5 being the exception.

Al-Ittihad are unbeaten in their last five matches, picking up four wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Wehda Prediction

Having lost their last three games in 2023, Al-Ittihad have flown out of the blocks this year and will be looking to continue their push for a top-three finish. Gallardo’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 2-1 Al-Wehda

Al-Ittihad vs Al-Wehda Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al-Ittihad to win

Tip 2: First to score - Al-Ittihad (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last seven games against Al-Wehda)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the teams)