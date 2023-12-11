Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023

Al-Ittihad play Auckland City at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in the first round of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday (December 12).

The hosts are making their second appearance in the competition, since making the quarterfinal in 2005. Meanwhile, Auckland are making their 11th appearance, following a first-round elimination to Al Ahly last year.

Al-Ittihad suffered their first defeat in six games when they lost 3-1 at Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. Abderrazak Hamdallah scored a consolation for them in first half added time.

Auckland, meanwhile, have lost three games on the trot, including a 2-0 loss to Wellington Olympic in the National League Championship final last month in their previous outing. They have not played competitively this month.

Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's their first meeting, with both Al-Ittihad and Auckland meeting a New Zealand and Saudi side respectively for the first time.

Auckland have two wins in 16 games in the Club World Cup, losing 11 and not scoring in nine.

Auckland have lost one of 10 away games across competitions, winning eight.

Al-Ittihad are winless in five home games across competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding seven.

Al-Ittiha dhave suffered back-to-back 3-2 defeats in their last two Club World Cup games.

Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City Prediction

Al-Ittihad have four former FIFA Club World Cup winners. They have won four of their last six games across competitions and will start as the strong favourites.

Manager Marcelo Gallardo will welcome back Karim Benzema, Romarinho and Madallah Alolayan from injury, but Luiz Felipe suffered a muscle injury and is set to be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Auckland, meanwhile, have suffered three straight defeats. Considering Al-Ittihad's home advantage and better squad quality, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 2-1 Auckland

Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al-Ittihad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score or assist any time - Yes