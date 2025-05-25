Al-Ittihad vs Damac Prediction and Betting Tips | May 26th 2025

Saudi Professional League champions Al-Ittihad draw the curtain on the 2024-25 league campaign when they play host to Damac on Sunday. Khaled Al Atawi’s men have lost their last four visits to the King Abdullah Sports City since February 2020 and will be looking to end this dry spell.
AI-Ittihad maintained their blistering run of results down the final stretch of the season as they picked up a 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab at the Al Shabab FC Stadium on Tuesday.
Laurent Blanc’s side have won each of their last five games — scoring 15 goals and scoring seven — a run which has seen them clinch their 10th league title.
Al-Ittihad sit eight points clear at the top of the Professional League standings heading into the final game, having picked up 80 points from their 33 matches so far.
Elsewhere, Damac continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Al-Fateh on Thursday.
Atawi’s men have failed to win four of their last five games — losing three and claiming one draw — with a 1-0 victory over Al-Raed on May 11 being the exception.
Despite their poor run of results in the season’s run-in, Damac have preserved their spot in the top flight as they sit 14th in the table with 35 points, four points above the bottom three heading into the season finale.
Al-Ittihad vs Damac Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Al-Ittihad and Damac claiming four wins each from their previous 11 encounters.
- Al-Ittihad are on a run of four consecutive home wins against Damac, scoring 10 goals and conceding twice since a 2-1 loss in February 2020.
- Damac have failed to win eight of their last nine away matches, losing four and claiming four draws since the third week of January.
- Al-Ittihad are the only side yet to suffer defeat at home this season, having picked up 15 wins and one draw from their 16 games so far — they boast the division’s best home record.
Al-Ittihad vs Damac Prediction
Al-Ittihad have stormed to the league title in an impressive campaign and will be looking to close out the season with six wins from their final six games. Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, and their contrasting form, we are backing Blanc’s men to secure all three points and end the season on a high.
Prediction: Al-Ittihad 2-1 Damac
Al-Ittihad vs Damac Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Al-Ittihad to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of their most recent eight encounters)