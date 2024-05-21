Al-Ittihad vs Damac prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24 

Al-Ittihad host Damac at the King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday (May 23) in the penultimate round of the Saudi Pro League. The hosts are fifth in the points table with 51 points from 32 matches.

They drew 1-1 with Al-Khaleej in their last game. Muhannad Shanqeeti opened the scoring late in the first half before their opponents drew parity nine minutes from time.

Damac, meanwhile, are in poor form as they seek a top-half finish. They drew 1-1 with Al-Fayha last time. They conceded a penalty late in the first half before Ramzi Sawlan equalised for Faris Al-Janub late on, his first goal for the club.

Al-Ittihad vs Damac Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Al-Ittihad and Damac. Both sides have won thrice apiece.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in December, which Damac won 3-1.

Al-Ittihad Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: D-L-L-L-W

Damac Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: D-D-L-L-W

Al-Ittihad vs Damac Team News

Al-Ittihad

The hosts have a very lengthy list of injured personnel.

Injured: Karim Benzema, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Fabinho, Ahmed Hegazy, Luiz Felipe, Zakaria Al Hawsawi, Ahmed Sharahili, Madallah Al-Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Ahmed Bamasud, Marcelo Grohe.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Damac

Nicolae Stanciu, Assan Ceesay and Abdelkader Bedrane are injured.

Injured: Nicolae Stanciu, Assan Ceesay, Abdelkader Bedrane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al-Ittihad vs Damac Predicted XIs

Al-Ittihad (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Mahasneh; Fawaz Al-Sagour, Saad Al-Mousa, Hassan Kadesh, Muhannad Shanqeeti; N'Golo Kante, Awad Al-Nashri; Marwan Alsahafi, Saleh Al-Amri, Jota; Romarinho

Damac (4-1-4-1): Moustapha Zeghba; Alhwsawi Sanousi, Noor Al-Rashidi, Farouk Chafai, Abdulraman Al-Obaid; Bader Munshi; Ramzi Sawlan, Tarek Hamed, Abdulaziz Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Al-Qahtani; Fahad Al-Johani

Al-Ittihad vs Damac Prediction

Al-Ittihad are on a five-game winless streak, losing four. They have lost their last four home games.

Damac, meanwhile, have drawn back-to-back games and have won one of their last nine matches. They have won just one of their last eight road games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 3-1 Damac