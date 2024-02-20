Al-Ittihad vs Navbahor Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Al-Ittihad will host Navbahor at the King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday in the second leg of their 2023-24 AFC Champions League last-16 clash.

The home side have had mixed results this season but have enjoyed a strong run of results upon returning to action after the mid-season break. They picked up a 2-0 win over Al Riyadh in their Saudi Pro League clash at the weekend, with Morocco international Abderrazak Hamdallah scoring a brace for Nadi Al-Sha'ab.

Navbahor, meanwhile, are gearing up for a new league season but will also be looking to extend their run on the continental stage this week. They enjoyed a strong run of results in the group stages of the AFC Champions League last year, winning four of their six matches to finish second in their group, three points behind an outstanding Al-Hilal side.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in their first-leg clash last week, with both sides lacking invention in the final third. Hamdallah and team captain Ahmed Hegazy both had good chances to clinch the win for Al-Ittihad in the second half but neither man could find the target.

Al-Ittihad vs Navbahor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Al-Ittihad and Navbahor.

The hosts have had 17 competitive meetings against Uzbek opposition. They have won eight of those games, lost twice and drawn the other seven.

The visitors have had six competitive meetings against Saudi Arabian opponents. They have won just one of those games, drawn twice and lost the other three.

Al-Ittihad have kept clean sheets in their last four games.

Five of Navbahor's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Nadi Al-Sha'ab have the second-best defensive record in the Champions League this season with a goal concession tally of four.

Al-Ittihad vs Navbahor Prediction

Al-Ittihad are undefeated in their last four matches after losing four of their five games prior. They have lost just two of their last nine home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of Thursday's clash.

Navbahor are on a three-game unbeaten streak but have managed just one win in their last five games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the home side come out on top here.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 3-1 Navbahor

Al-Ittihad vs Navbahor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of Navbahor's last nine away matches)