Al-Ittihad vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederations Cup 2021-22 

Al-Ittihad and Orlando Pirates will trade tackles on matchday two of the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday.

The home side are kickstarting their tournament and have not been in action since playing out a goalless draw with Asswehly on home turf in the Libyan Premier League in January.

Orlando Pirates kicked off their continental campaign with a 2-0 victory over Saoura on Sunday. Happy Jele and Bandile Shandu scored in either half to guide the South Africans to a comfortable victory. The win saw them climb to the summit of the standings in Group B.

They followed that up with a goalless draw with Golden Arrows on home turf in the South African Premier Division on Wednesday.

Al-Ittihad vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. A win for the visitors would take them one step closer to the knockout round, while Al-Ittihad will be keen to start their tournament on a high.

The home side are unbeaten in their last eight league matches. Pirates' draw with Golden Arrows halted a run of four consecutive victories.

Al-Ittihad form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-D

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Al-Ittihad vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Al-Ittihad

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Orlando Pirates

Vincent Pule has returned to training and could be in line to make an appearance.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Al-Ittihad vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Al-Ittihad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed Abukhres (GK); Motasem Sabbou, Suhaib Sulaiman, Elmehdi Mohamed Elhouni, Talal Farhat; Rabia Al Shadi, Omar Al Khouja, Abdulati Abbasi; Mohammad Zubya, Jihad Shaldun, Ali Mohammed

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-4-2): Siyabonga Mpontshane (GK); Paseka Mako, Happy Jele, Olisa Ndah, Bandile Shandu; Deon Kavendji, Thabang Monare, Goodman Mosele, Ntsako Makhubela; Thembinkosi Lorch, Kwame Peprah

Al-Ittihad vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Al-Ittihad have home advantage in their favor and are favorites to emerge triumphant on Sunday. However, their lack of competitive action could count against a side that are currently on a good run of form.

Defensive solidity ranks high for Al-Ittihad and they are likely to limit the chances handed to Orlando Pirates. The visitors are capable of getting something out of the game but we are backing Al-Ittihad to secure maximum points with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al-Ittihad 1-0 Orlando Pirates

