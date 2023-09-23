Al Jabalain vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25th 2023

Al Jabalain will square off against reigning champions Al Hilal at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in their King Cup opener on Monday.

The hosts are back in the competition for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, as the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) allowed the inclusion of teams from the Saudi First Division League this season.

Interestingly, in their last appearance in the competition, they faced Al Hilal in the round of 32 in the 2019-20 edition, suffering a 4-2 defeat. The hosts returned to winning ways in the Saudi First League, recording a 1-0 win over Jeddah on Tuesday.

The visitors have been in the final in the last two editions of the competition, winning it last season. They are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and have drawn in their last two games.

Al Jabalain vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once thus far, with that meeting taking place in the King Cup in the 2019-20 edition. Al Hilal recorded a comfortable 4-2 win in the round of 32 tie and finished as the eventual champions.

Jabalain are unbeaten at home in all competitions, recording three wins in four games. They have suffered just one defeat in the First Division thus far, with that loss coming in their away game earlier this month at Al Faisaly.

The visitors are unbeaten in their travels this season, recording four wins in six away games.

Al Hilal have suffered just two defeats in their last 15 games in the King Cup, with one of those defeats coming in a penalty shootout in the 2022 final.

Al Jabalain vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Bunni have suffered just one defeat across all competitions this season and have an unbeaten record at home, so they will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match. Nonetheless, they have suffered four defeats in their last five games in the King Cup, conceding at least three goals in these defeats, and might struggle here.

Al-Za'eem are the reigning champions and will look to get their title defense underway with a win. Neymar has failed to make an impact since he arrived at the club and will look to open his goalscoring account in this first appearance in the competition.

The visitors have played out 1-1 draws in their last two games and will need to work on their attacking output. Nonetheless, considering their better record in the competition and advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Jabalain 1-2 Al Hilal

Al Jabalain vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Malcom to score or assist any time - Yes