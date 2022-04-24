×
Al Jazira vs Al Shabab prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022 

Al Shabab will face Al Jazira after thrashing Mumbai City.
Ume Elvis
Modified Apr 24, 2022 11:25 PM IST
Preview

Al Jazira and Al Shabab will battle for three points in a dead-rubber AFC Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

The UAE outfit, Al Jazira, come into the game off a 3-2 defeat to Al Quwa Al Jawiya on Friday. Shareef Abdulkadhim stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in injury time.

Al Shabab, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 6-0 victory over Mumbai City on matchday five. Hattan Bahebri starred with a hat-trick in the rout.

The victory saw the Saudi Arabian side book their spot in the knockouts as Group B winners. Al Jazira, meanwhile, sit in third spot on four points and have been eliminated from the competition.

Al Jazira vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head

Al Shabab have three wins from their previous five meetings against Al Jazira. One game ended in a share of the spoils, while Al Jazira have won once.

In their most recent meeting a fortnight ago, Carlos Carvalho scored a brace to guide Al Shabab to a 3-0 win on matchday two of the current campaign.

Al Jazira form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L.

Al Shabab form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W.

Al Jazira vs Al Shabab Team News

Al Jazira

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Al Jazira to worry about.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Al Shabab

There are also no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Al Jazira vs Al Shabab Predicted XIs

Al Jazira (4-2-3-1): Ali Khaseif (GK); Abdulla Idrees, Khalifa Alhammadi, Nawal Dhawi, Zayed Al Zaabi; Thulani Sereo, Mohamed Jamal; Oumar Traore, Abdalla Ramadan, Abdoulay Diaby; Ali Mabkhout.

Al Shabab (4-2-3-1): Hussain Shaean (GK); Moteb Al Harbi, Ahmed Sherahli, Iago, Al Sagour Fawaz; Husain Al Monassar, Nawaf Al Abid; Abdullah Al-Joui; Paulinho, Hattan Bahebri; Carlos Carvalho.

Al Jazira vs Al Shabab Prediction

Al Shabab are the favourites in the game and also have home advantage in their favour. The Riyadh-based team have already secured progress as group winners but will be keen to end the group stage on a high.

Al Jazira, meanwhile, have struggled to match the level of play required to excel in the continent, leading to their early elimination. They could spring an unlikely upset, but Al Shabab should claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Jazira 0-3 Al Shabab.

