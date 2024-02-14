Al Khaleej vs Al Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Al-Khaleej will welcome Al-Ettifaq to the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium for a Saudi Professional League matchday 20 fixture on Thursday (February 15th).

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat away to Al-Ahli in their last league game back in December 2023. Franck Kessie's penalty deep into injury time condemned them to defeat then.

Al-Ettifaq, meanwhile, were last involved in league action when they shared the spoils during a 1-1 draw at home to Al-Hazem. Demarai Gray opened the scoring for Al-Ettifaq in the 70th minute, but Toze netted a second half stoppage time equaliser to ensure that the two sides canceled each other out.

The draw left Faris Ad-Dahna in eighth spot having garnered 25 points from 19 games. Al-Khaleej are 10th with 22 points to show for their efforts in 19 games.

Al Khaleej vs Al Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides. Al Ettifaq have eight wins to their name while Al Khaleej were victorious just once.

Their sole draw came in their most recent clash in August 2023 when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Al Ettifaq are winless in their last nine games in all competitions, losing four and drawing five games in this sequence.

Al Khaleej have win their last four home games on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last six games in front of their fans (two draws).

Eight of Al Ettifaq's last nine games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Six of Al Ettifaq's last seven away games have been level at halftime.

Al Khaleej vs Al Ettifaq Prediction

Al-Khaleej suffered a defeat in their last game before the league went on a break for the Asian Cup. Prior to that result, Emanuel Pedro's side had won four games on the bounce in all competitions and will hope to get back to winning ways against the league's most out-of-form side.

Al-Ettifaq are a team currently in disarray, having not won a game in any competition since October 2023. This has seen the pressure mount on manager Steven Gerrard, but this is a fixture where his side have historically had good fortune.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al-Khaleej 1-1 Al-Ettifaq

Al Khaleej vs Al Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half