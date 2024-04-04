Al Khaleej and Al Hilal will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 27 fixture on Friday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 away win over Al Raed last Monday. Khaled Narey's 28th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, saw off Al Akhdoud with a comfortable 3-0 home win a day later. Saleh Al Shehri broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, Malcom doubled the lead in the 66th minute while Salem Al Dawsari added a third in the 73rd minute.

The victory left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 74 points from 26 games. Al Khaleej are ninth with 34 points to show for their efforts in 26 games.

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides. Al Hilal have 13 wins to their name while one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in October 2023 when Al Hilal claimed a 1-0 home win.

Six of Al Khaleej's last eight league games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Al Hilal's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Al Hilal have kept a clean sheet in 13 of their 14 head-to-head games.

Four of the last six head-to-head games, including each of the last three, have seen more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Khaleej are unbeaten in their last six games (three wins) but will face a tough challenge to keep this run going. They are winless in 14 previous head-to-head games.

Al Hilal are aiming to extend their world-record breaking run of 31 successive wins. The Blue Wave have scored at least two goals in their last 26 games on the bounce across competitions and are effectively champions in waiting. Their sights will be set on Monday's Super Cup clash with Al Nassr and they will use this game in preparation for their arch-rivals.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Khaleej 0-3 Al Hilal

Al Khaleej vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Hilal to score over 1.5 goals