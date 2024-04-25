Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024

Al Khaleej will entertain Al Nassr at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last two league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Taawoun last time around. Abdulfattah Adam Ahmed Mohamed scored in the 21st minute for Al Taawoun and an own goal from defender Awn Al-Saluli helped Al Khaleej equalize late in the first half.

The visitors are on a five-game winning streak in the Saudi Pro League. They met Al Fayha in their previous outing, recording a 3-1 home win. Fashion Sakala broke the deadlock in the sixth minute to give Al Fayha an early lead.

Abdulelah Al-Amri equalized for Al Nassr in the 72nd minute while Sadio Mané bagged a six-minute brace to help his side register a comeback win. Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for that match but should return here.

With just six games left to play, the hosts, 11th in the league table, will look to finish in the top 10. The visitors are in second place and have a very slim hope of replacing Al Hilal in pole position.

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 14 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts, leading 8-1 in wins with five games ending in draws.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the hosts and recorded a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Al Khaleej are winless in their last four home games in the Saudi Pro League, failing to score in two games.

The visitors have won their last six away games in the league, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al-Danah have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last eight league outings, with that loss coming to Al Hilal. Interestingly, they are winless in their last four home games and have endured a winless record at home in this fixture.

Al-Alami have won six of their last seven games in all competitions. They have won their last five league games, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have won 12 of their last 13 away games in the league and are strong favorites.

With that in mind and considering the contrast in goalscoring form between the two teams, we expect the visitors to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Khaleej 1-2 Al Nassr

Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sadio Mané to score or assist any time - Yes