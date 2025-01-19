Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2025

Al-Khaleej will host Al-Nassr at the Al-Khaleej Club Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have performed quite well in the league this season and sit seventh in the table with 23 points from 15 matches as they continue their push for a first top-half league finish since the 2015-16 campaign.

They picked up a 3-0 home win over Al-Orobah in their last match, with Abdullah Al-Salem and Fabio Martins handing the Pearls a two-goal lead heading into the break before Mohamed Sheriff came off the bench to get in on the act late in the contest.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have been unimpressive this season and have fallen well behind in the title race. They were held to a 1-1 draw away at Al-Taawoun in their game on Friday, falling behind just before the interval before Aymeric Laporte headed home a second-half leveler.

Trending

Friday's result saw the visitors drop out of the continental spots in the league table as they now sit in fourth place with 29 points. They are 11 points behind Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad at the top of the pile and can afford no more slip-ups if they are to remain in contention for the title.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr. The home side have won just one of those games while the visitors have won 10 times, with their other five contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last six.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Al-Nassr have the third-best offensive and defensive records in the Saudi Pro League this season with 29 goals scored and 14 conceded.

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Khaleej's latest result ended a three-game winless streak in the league and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have won three of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive outcome against their struggling opponents.

Al-Nassr have won just one of their last four matches after winning four of their previous five. They have, however, been the better side in this fixture historically and should have just enough to win this one.

Prediction: Al-Khaleej 0-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback