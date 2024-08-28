Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

Al Khaleej will play host to Al Shabab at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday. The hosts will seek to build on their early momentum while the visitors are in search of a quick recovery.

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Preview

Al Khaleej opened their campaign with a crucial lone-goal away win over Damac. It was the hosts’ first meeting in three months as the league was in offseason. Former coach Pedro Emanuel resigned after guiding the side to an 11th-place finish last season, with Greek manager Georgios Donis now heading the outfit.

Al-Danah are in search of their first title in the increasingly star-studded Saudi Pro League. They boast two titles in the second-tier Saudi First Division League and have not laid their hands on any trophy since 2021-22. Al Khaleej trudged to the finish line last season and will be looking to wage a better campaign this term.

Trending

The visitors got off to a rough start following an unexpected home defeat (1-0) in their season-opening game against Al Ettifaq. Al Ettifaq have been a thorn in the flesh of Al Shabab, who also lost 1-0 when the sides met in last season’s penultimate matchday. Al Shabab will likely use this game to build confidence.

Al Leith, one of the most successful clubs in the Kingdom, finished in the 18th spot last season. Their hunt for a seventh top-flight title is set to continue this season in an effort to end a 12-year trophy drought. Their last trip to Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium ended in a goalless draw but they won the previous encounter 3-2.

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Khaleej have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Al Shabab.

Al Khaleej have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home against Al Shabab.

Al Khaleej have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Al Shabab have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Al Khaleej have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Al Shabab have won once and lost four times. Form Guide: Al Khaleej – W-L-L-D-L, Al Shabab – L-W-L-L-L.

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Prediction

Al Khaleej will hope to make it two out of two by prevailing over the visitors. They will also need to prove that home fans could count on them this term.

Al Shabab will strive to avoid another defeat, drawing inspiration from their past successes on the road against the hosts.

Al Shabab are the favorites based on individuality and squad depth.

Prediction: Al Khaleej 1-2 Al Shabab

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Shabab to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Shabab to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Al Khaleej to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback