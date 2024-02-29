Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024 

Al Khaleej and Al Shabab battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League round 22 fixture on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Al Hazem last weekend. Paulo Ricardo was the star of the show. He bagged own goal in the 32nd minute before redeeming himself by drawing Hazem level eight minutes into the second half.

Al Shabab, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 home defeat to Al Nassr in their last game. Cristiano Ronaldo put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute before Yannick Carrasco drew level from the spot eight minutes into the second half.

Anderson Talisca restored the visitors' lead right after the break before Carlos Junior equalized midway through the second half. Talisca completed his brace in the 86th minute, which proved to be the match-winner.

The defeat left them in 11th spot in the points table, having garnered 24 points from 21 games, while Al Khaleej are a point and a spot below them.

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 16 timest. Al Shabab lead 10-4.

Their most recent clash in September saw Al Khaleej claim a 3-1 comeback away win.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Al Shabab's last four league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Four of Al Khaleej's last five league games have produced less than three goals.

Al Shabab have the second-worst away attacking record in the league, scoring just eight times in 11 games.

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Prediction

Al Khaleej are winless in three games, losing twice, having won four on the bounce. Their games have been typically low-scoring affairs, but they know that a win will take them above their visitors.

Al Shabab, meanwhile, have won two of their last 10 games across competitions. losing five, but have lost just one of the last seven meetings, winning four. Considering the same, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Al Khaleej 1-1 Al Shabab

Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First-half result: Draw