Al Merreikh vs Al Ahly prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22 

Al Merreikh will host Al Ahly in a make-or-break CAF Champions League matchday five fixture on Friday.

The two sides are currently in a three-way tie on four points alongside Al Hilal in the race to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

With Mamelodi Sundowns needing just a point to guarantee top spot in the group, the remaining three sides in Group A will battle it out for second spot. This makes Friday's clash in Sudan crucial for both sides.

Al Ahly come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Sundowns last weekend. Peter Shalulile found the back of the net midway through the first half to ensure the South Africans won both legs against the defending champions.

Al Merreikh fell to a 1-0 defeat to city rivals Al Hilal on matchday four. Yasir Mohamed stepped off the bench to settle the encounter in the 84th minute.

Al Merreikh vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on six occasions in this competition and Al Ahly have a better record with three wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came earlier in March when Mohamed Sherif's first-half brace guided Ahly to a 3-2 home win in a rescheduled matchday one fixture.

Al Merreikh form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Al Ahly form gude (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Al Merreikh vs Al Ahly Team News

Al Merreikh

Emad Ali is suspended for the game following his dismissal against Al Hilal last week. Monged Abuzaid was not in the squad for the defeat to Al Hilal but could be back in contention on Friday.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Emad Ali

Al Ahly

Salah Mohsen, Badr Benoun, Akram Tawfik and Amar Hamdy are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Salah Mohsen, Badr Benoun, Akram Tawfik, Amar Hamdy

Suspension: None

Al Merreikh vs Al Ahly Predicted XI

Al Merreikh Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohamed Mostafa (GK); Bakhit Khamis, Hamza Dawood, Mustafa Karshom, Bawak Etta; Emad Alsini, Ammar Taifour; Tony Edjomariegwe, Ramadan Agab, Alsamany Alsawy, Al Gozoli Nooh

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ali Maaloul, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany; Amr El Solia, Hamdi Fathi, Aliou Dieng; Ahmed Abdelkader, Mohamed Sherif, Hossam Hassan

Al Merreikh vs Al Ahly Prediction

Al Ahly have been far from convincing in their title defense so far and the Egyptian giants are facing the real threat of an early elimination from their favorite competition.

Al Merreikh have a shot at qualification but a victory at home is crucial to their hopes of progressing from the group stage for the first time since 2015. Chances could come at a premium given the high stakes involved and we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Al Merreikh 1-1 Al Ahly

