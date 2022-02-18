Al Merreikh vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League 2021-22

Al Merreikh will welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Al Merreikh Stadium for a matchday two fixture in Group A of the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

The Sudanese giants had their opening game of the tournament against Al Ahly postponed owing to the Cairo outfit taking part in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns kickstarted their tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over the other Sudanese side in the group, Al Hilal Omdurman. Themba Zwane's first-half strike was enough to give the South Africans all three points.

The Pretoria outfit followed this up with a 1-1 draw away to Baroka in the South African Premier Soccer League. Lyle Lakay and Richard Mbulu scored second-half goals to share the spoils.

Al Merreikh secured a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Al Khartoum in the Sudanese Premier League on Saturday.

Al Merreikh vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a win could be crucial to their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Sundowns are currently on a five-game unbeaten run, winning three. Al Merreikh have kickstarted the new league campaign with two consecutive victories.

Al Merreikh form guide (all competitions): W-W

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Al Merreikh vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Al Merreikh

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mamelodi Sundowns

Lebohang Maboe and Thabiso Kutumela are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Lebohang Maboe, Thabiso Kutumela

Suspension: None

Al Merreikh vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Al Merreikh Predicted XI (4-3-3): Monged Abuzaid; Hamza Daoud, Abdelrahman Ishag, Amir Kamal, Ahmed Mohamed; Mohamed Hashim, Mohamed Mahamoud, Dhiya Mahjoub; Azam Osman, Tony Edjomariegwe, Ramadan Agab

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kennedy Mweene (GK); Brian Onyango, Rivaldo Coetzee, Rushine De Reuck; Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, Andile Jali, Thabiso Kutumela, Thapelo Morena; Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile

Al Merreikh vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Al Merreikh have a strong home record and their emphatic start to their domestic campaign will boost their confidence heading into the continental encounter.

The Sudanese tend to place a high emphasis on compact defending on home turf and despite their quality, Mamelodi Sundowns might struggle to create chances. We are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Merreikh 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

Edited by Peter P