Al Nassr expect Cristiano Ronaldo to join them before the end of 2022: Reports

According to Marca, Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to join them before the end of the year. The Portugal skipper crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar after their 0-1 loss to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Prior to that, his contract with Premier League giants Manchester United was terminated in the wake of his controversial interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Much ado has been made concerning the next step for Ronaldo, with the Portuguese forward getting linked to a number of European football bigwigs. However, reports have since claimed that Arabian outfit Al Nassr have submitted an offer to the 37-year-old's representatives, and they are itching for a response.

Al Nassr official proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo is on the table. €200m per year until 2025, but including sponsor deals. Documents are being checked. There's still nothing signed, agreed or approved by Cristiano. Focus is on the World Cup.

It is believed that Ronaldo had his eyes on a possible return to Real Madrid, but this is out of the equation, as he no longer fits the profile for the sporting project at the Bernabeu. While he notably reached legendary status with the Madridistas, they are not expected to break their policy to bring the 37-year-old back to Spain.

Currently, in Riyad, a contract lasting until June 2025 is waiting for Ronaldo, and it is said to include €200 million worth of salaries and other agreements per year. The Saudi Arabian club are hoping to snatch up one of the biggest names in world football as a massive endorsement of their sporting projects and intentions.

The Gulf nation has already immersed itself in other sports, racking up financially buoyant tournaments in Formula 1, horse racing, and golf. They are set to bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, and they reportedly see Cristiano Ronaldo as a key to kickstarting their efforts.

The 37-year-old is now in Dubai, where he will likely spend Christmas and determine where he wants to play football professionally in January. It is unlikely that he will secure a spot in any major European team, having left Manchester United on less-than-good terms.

He also had a tough time on the pitch, managing just one goal in 10 Premier League appearances this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in transfer talks with Marseille

The 37-year-old is said to have entered conversations with French outfit Marseille, which would have seen him play against Argentine skipper Lionel Messi once more.

According to Marseille chief Basile Boli, the former Real Madrid forward did not opt to continue conversations regarding a contract with the side. Speaking to NW Sport (via SportsMole), Boli revealed:

"Cristiano Ronaldo was in talks with Olympique [Marseille], I think he should have come, He is a talented player, even if he is a bit old, I think that in the French championship he still has something to give. We saw that, for Messi, it didn't work out in the first year and then in the second year he proved he was number one."

Cristiano Ronaldo to Marseille would have been epic

Where Ronaldo will go, at this point, is up to him. Until he reveals his intentions, however, the rumors regarding his future will continue to swirl.

