Al-Nassr vs Abha Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th March 2023 

Al-Nassr continue their pursuit of a first King Cup title since 1990 against domestic rivals Abha at the King Saud University Stadium in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Knights of Najd are still reeling from the loss to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League as Romarinho's 80th-minute strike sunk Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

It was only their second league defeat of the season, ending a run of 18 unbeaten games, but saw them trail leaders Ittihad by a point in the table.

Rudi Garcia's team will look to bounce back in the cup tomorrow against a team they've already beaten once in the 2022-23 campaign already.

Abha are winless in their last five games, losing four in a row before seeing out a 2-2 draw with Al-Fateh on Friday after blowing a two-goal lead.

With only 23 points in 20 games, the Leaders of the South are down in 12th position, just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Al-Nassr vs Abha Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last nine matches between the sides, Al Nassr have won five times over Abha and lost twice.

Al-Nassr have won their last three clashes with Abha, including a 3-0 victory in the Saudi Pro League in October 2022.

Al-Nassr's last home game against Abha came in February last year with the hosts winning 2-1, while their last home loss in the fixture came back in April 2009.

Al-Nassr have collected 46 points from 20 league games, exactly twice of what Abha have managed in the same number of games.

Al-Nassr are the most prolific side in the Saudi Pro League with 42 goals. Abha have scored 18 fewer.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Adalah 2-0 in the round of 16 of the cup, while Abha overcame Al-Taawoun 4-3 in a thriller.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be making his debut in the cup with Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr vs Abha Prediction

Al-Nassr need a statement performance here following their disappointing loss last time out and will be relying on their big man Ronaldo once more to produce the goods.

Following a week of insane goalscoring exploits - two hat-tricks in three games and two assists - the 38-year-old failed to score and had to face Lionel Messi taunts from the fans.

It won't have gone down well with him, so expect the Portuguese to come back from his shell firing.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 3-1 Abha

Al-Nassr vs Abha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

