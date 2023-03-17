Al Nassr vs Abha Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th March 2023

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Abha lock horns with Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr side in an important clash at the Marsool Park on Saturday.

Al Nassr vs Abha Preview

Abha are currently in 12th place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side held Al Fateh to a commendable 2-2 draw this week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts eased past Abha by a 3-1 margin in the King Cup of Champions final in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Al Nassr vs Abha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have an impressive recent record against Abha and have won five out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Abha's two victories during this period.

Al Nassr were on an unbeaten run of 17 matches in the Saudi Pro League before their damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad last week.

Al Nassr are currently the most prolific team in the Saudi Pro League this season and have scored an impressive 42 goals in their 20 league games so far this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an impressive eight goals in his nine matches for Al Nassr so far and is already the club's second-highest goalscorer this season after Anderson Talisca.

Al Nassr vs Abha Prediction

Al Nassr have an impressive squad in their ranks but were stunned by Al Ittihad last week. Cristiano Ronaldo has blown hot and cold for the Saudi Pro League giants and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Abha were thoroughly outplayed by Al Nassr in their previous game and will need to work hard to prove their mettle in this fixture. Al Nassr are the better team on paper and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Abha

Al Nassr vs Abha Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes