Al Nassr vs Abha Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6th 2023

Al Nassr will welcome Abha to the KSU Football Field in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The hosts have recorded six consecutive wins in the league and defeated Al Ta'ee 2-1 away last week. Talisca scored a goal in the 32nd minute and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the match-winner in the 87th minute from the penalty spot.

They continued their winning run in the AFC Champions League, with Ronaldo inspiring a comeback 3-1 win over Istiklol on Monday. Ronaldo scored the equalizer in the 66th minute while Talisca scored a five-minute brace to seal the win.

The visitors have struggled recently, losing four games in a row in the Saudi Pro League. They failed to score for the second game in a row and fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Al Riyadh last time around.

Al Nassr vs Abha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 13 times in all competitions, with 12 of these meetings coming in the Saudi Pro League. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their Western rivals with eight wins. The visitors have just two wins to their name and three games have ended in draws.

They have met twice in 2023 thus far, once in the league and once in the King Cup. The hosts recorded wins in these meetings with an aggregate score of 5-2.

Al Nassr have the best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 24 goals in eight games. Abha, meanwhile, have the joint-worst attacking record, scoring just five goals in eight games.

The hosts head into the match on a 10-game winning run in all competitions. The visitors have suffered six defeats in their nine games in all competitions this season.

Al Nassr vs Abha Prediction

Al-Alami have bounced back splendidly since back-to-back defeats in their first two league games of the season and have won six games in a row. They are on a four-game winning run in home matches as well, scoring 15 goals while conceding just six times in that period.

At home they have suffered just one defeat to the visitors and, considering their goalscoring form, are strong favorites.

Zaeem Al-Janoub have struggled to get going this season, with just two wins in eight league games. Interstingly, they have lost all 14 of their away games across all competitions in 2023.

With that in mind and considering their poor record against the capital club, we back the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-1 Abha

Al Nassr vs Abha Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes