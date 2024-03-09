Al Nassr vs Al Ain Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2024

Al Nassr will welcome Al Ain to Al-Awwal Stadium in the second leg of the AFC Champions League quarterfinals on Monday.

The first leg in Abu Dhabi last week ended in a 1-0 home win for Al Ain, with Soufiane Rahimi scoring the only goal of the match in the 44th minute. To add injury to insult, Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte was shown a direct red card after VAR overturned the original decision of a yellow card.

The hosts' poor run continued in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday, as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to Al Raed. Ayman Yahya scored his first goal of the league campaign in the 24th minute to equalize for the hosts, but Al Raed scored twice in the second half to register a comfortable win.

The visitors met Ittihad Kalba in the second leg of the UAE League Cup semifinals on Thursday. They suffered a 2-0 loss, giving away a two-goal advantage from the first leg, and came out victorious in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Al Nassr vs Al Ain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times in the AFC Champions League thus far, with all games producing conclusive results. The visitors have a 2-1 lead in wins.

The hosts have failed to score in their last two meetings against the visitors.

Al Nassr have suffered two defeats in their last three games across all competitions, conceding eight goals.

Al Ain are unbeaten in their last eight away games in all competitions, recording six wins. They have kept clean sheets in their last three away games.

The hosts' 1-0 loss in the first leg was their first loss in the continental competition in 10 games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away games in all competitions, recording three wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Al Nassr vs Al Ain Prediction

Al-Alami have seen a drop in form recently, suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time since August. Their 3-1 loss to Al Raed in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday was their first home loss across all competitions since August, and they will look to bounce back in this match.

While Talisca, Aziz Behich, and Sultan remain sidelined with injuries and Aymeric Laporte is suspended, Raghed Al Najjar and Otavio are expected to return to the starting XI after being rested on Thursday. Ayman Yahya, the goalscorer in the 3-1 loss, picked up a knock in that match but is back in training.

Al Zaeem saw their unbeaten run come to an end after nine games on Thursday as they lost 2-0 at home to Ittihad Kalba. They are unbeaten in their last eight away games in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in five games in that period. They have a narrow one-goal lead on aggregate and will look to play for a draw.

The drop in form for the home team and notable absentees might impact their performance in this match. While they are expected to produce an improved display in the home leg, considering the current form of the two teams, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-2 Al Ain

Al Nassr vs Al Ain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes