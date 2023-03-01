Al Nassr vs Al Batin Prediction and Betting Tips - Cristiano Ronaldo to score | March 3, 2023

In a clash between two teams from opposite ends of the standings, leaders Al Nassr entertain last-placed Al Batin at the King Saud University Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (March 3).

The hosts made it three wins in a row on Saturday, as an in-form Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half hat-trick helped secure a 3-0 win at Damac. With another impressive performance, the 38-year-old took his goal tally for the season to eight. With second-placed Al Ittihad dropping points against Al Raed last week, Al Nassr now enjoy a two-point lead atop the standings.

Al Batin, meanwhile, recorded their first league win of the season at home to Ettifaq, thanks to Renzo Lopez's 41st-minute strike.

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 13 times across competitions, with all but two meetings taking place in the Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr lead 9-3.

The hosts are on a seven-game winning run against Batin, keeping four clean sheets.

Al Nassr have scored seen over 2.5 goals in their last four league outings, scoring at least twice.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in their last five league games but have scored just four times.

The hosts have the best-attacking record in the Saudi Pro League (39 goals), while the visitors have the worst attacking record, scoring just 12 times.

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Prediction

Al Nassr are unbeaten in the league since September and are on a three-game winning run. They have scored ten goals and conceding just once in their last three home meetings against Batin, and the trend should continue.

Al Batin picked up their first win of the campaign last week. Just four of their 12 goals this season have come on their travels, where they have conceded 21 times.

Considering the contrasting form of both two teams and Al Nassr's recent record against Batin, the hosts should register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-0 Al Batin

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score any time - Yes

