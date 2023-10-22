Al-Nassr vs Al Duhail Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023

Al-Nassr welcome Al Duhail to the KSU Stadium in the AFC Champions League group stage on Tuesday (October 24).

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in the competition, while Al Duhail are winless in their two games thus far.

Al-Nassr eased past Istiklol with a 3-1 home win in their previous outing, thanks to second-half goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca. Meanwhile, Al Duhail drew against Istiklol in their campaign opener before losing 1-0 at home to Persepolis.

Talisca and Ronaldo were on the scoresheet again as second-half goals helped Al-Nassr record a 2-1 comeback win over Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. Al-Duhail, meanwhile, won 2-0 at Al Gharafa in the Qatari Stars Cup last week.

Al-Nassr vs Al Duhail Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times, with all meetings coming in the group stage of the AFC Champions League. Al Duhail have won twice and drawn as many.

They last met in the group stage of the Champions League in 2016, which Al Duhail won 4-0 at hom.

Two of their four meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with Al Duhail outscoring Al-Nassr 9-3.

Al-Nassr are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions, winning 11.

Al Nassr have won five of their last six home games across competitions, scoring 19 goals.

Al Duhail have won their last two away games across competitions, scoring four goals and conceding once.

Both teams have conceded once in two Champions League games, but Al-Nassr have outscored them 5-0.

Al-Nassr vs Al Duhail Prediction

Al-Nassr have won six of their last seven Champions League games, including qualifiers. They're good form, winning 11 of their last 12 games across competitions and have scored at least twice.

They have scored just once apiece in three of their last four meetings against Al Duhail.

The Red Knights have two wins in six games across competitions. Interestingly, they have just one defeat in eight away Champions League games and are unbeaten against Al-Nassr.

Nonetheless, Al-Alami are in great form at the moment and should register their first win against Al Duhail

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al Duhail

Al-Nassr vs Al Duhail Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes