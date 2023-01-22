The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Al Ettifaq lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr outfit in an important clash at the King Saud University Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far this season and will want to win this game.

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Preview

Al Ettifaq are currently in 10th place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al Fateh last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts played out a 0-0 stalemate against Al Shabab in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have a good recent record against Al Ettifaq and have won 12 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Ettifaq's seven victories during this period.

Al Nassr have been the most prolific team in the Saudi Pro League this season and have scored a total of 27 goals in their 13 league games so far this season.

Al Nassr have also been the joint-most robust team in defence so far this season and have conceded a paltry six goals in the league so far.

Al Ettifaq have alternated between victory and defeat in their last four games and have won only two of their last five matches in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Prediction

Al Nassr have been in impressive form so far this season and remain one of the frontrunners to win the league title. Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in a friendly against PSG this week and will look to score his first Saudi Pro League goal this weekend.

Al Ettifaq can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address at the moment. Al Nassr are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-1 Al Ettifaq

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

