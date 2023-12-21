Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2023

Al Nassr will welcome Al Ettifaq to the King Saud University Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The hosts returned to winning ways in the league in their previous outing after a 3-0 loss to Al Hilal earlier this month. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Otavio, and Talisca helped them register a 4-1 win over local rivals Al Riyadh.

Their positive form continued in the King's Cup as well, as they recorded a comfortable 5-2 win over Al Shabab in the quarter-finals. They'll play after an 11-day break and should be well-rested for the match.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions and fell to a 2-0 loss to Al Taawoun last week. Following their poor run of form, they dropped to eighth place in the league table. They have 24 points to their name, trailing the hosts, who are in second place.

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 46 times in all competitions since 2001. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 20-11 lead in wins while 15 games have ended in draws.

They met in the campaign opener of the Saudi Pro League in August, with the visitors recording a 2-1 win. They last met in the King's Cup round of 16 in October, with the hosts recording a 1-0 win after extra time.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last 12 home games across all competitions, recording 10 wins. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games.

Al Ettifaq have failed to score in six of their last seven games in all competitions. They have kept three clean sheets in that period as well.

The visitors have the third-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding 18 goals in 17 games, one fewer than the hosts.

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Prediction

Al-Alami have registered back-to-back wins in their last two games, scoring nine goals while conceding thrice in that period after going winless in the previous three games. They are unbeaten at home across all competitions since August, recording 10 wins, and are strong favorites.

The hosts will play for the first time in 11 days, so they should be well-rested for the match. There are no fresh absentees for them at the moment, so no major changes in the starting XI are expected from head coach Luis Castro.

Faris Ad-Dahna have seen a drop in form recently and have just one win in their last 11 games across all competitions. They have failed to score in six of their last seven away games in all competitions and might struggle here.

Steven Gerrard is likely to stick with the similar starting XI from last week as his side looks to regain form. Nonetheless, considering the contrast in form between the two teams, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Ettifaq

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes