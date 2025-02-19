Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2025

Al-Nassr will host Al-Ettifaq at the Al-Awwal Park on Friday evening in the 21st round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their outstanding run in the league and remain in the title race.

Al-Nassr pulled off an increasingly impressive 3-2 win over Al-Ahli in their last league match despite going down to ten men early in the second half and seeing four players forced off due to injury. The hosts, who are sat in third place, are now only eight points off the top having won six and drawn one of their seven league games since the start of the year.

Stefano Pioli’s side could go within five points of the top should second-placed Al-Hilal defeat league leaders Al-Ittihad later this weekend.

Al-Ettifaq, who have only won three of their nine games across all competitions in 2025, suffered their ninth league loss last time out in a worrying 2-1 home defeat against bottom-placed Al-Fateh. The visitors are 19 points and seven places behind their hosts and will need to pick up points in the coming weeks to avoid ending up in a relegation battle by the season's end.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 53 previous occasions going into Friday's fixture. Al-Nassr have won 23 of those meetings, and 17 have ended in draws while Al-Ettifaq have won the remaining 13.

The hosts have won five and drawn three of the last ten editions of this fixture.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in three of their last six games in this fixture.

Al-Nassr have the third-best offensive record in the league this season with 43 goals scored. The hosts have also conceded 19 goals so far this term, only three teams in the league have conceded fewer.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction

Al-Alami are strong favorites going into Friday's game thanks to their superior team quality and their much better offensive and defensive records. They will, however, have to avoid complacency if they are to pick up all three points.

Al-Ettifaq will have their work cut out when they go up against a much stronger side on Friday and will rely on their impressive away form in the league but could see defeat here.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Ettifaq

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors' last seven matches)

