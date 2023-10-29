Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023

Al-Nassr invite Al-Ettifaq to the Al-Awwal Park in the Round of 16 of the King's Cup on Tuesday (October 31).

The hosts booked their place in the Round of 16 with a 5-1 win at Ohod last month. Sadio Mane broke the deadlock from the spot in the first half before Seko Fofana, Talisca, Ayman Yahya and Sami Al-Najei confirmed the win.

Al-Ettifaq, meanwhile, qualified for the Eound of 16 with a comfortable 4-0 home triumph over Jeddah FC. Georginio Wijnaldum broke the deadlock in the 26th minute before Moussa Dembelé bagged a seven-minute brace.

Al-Nassr extended their unbeaten run with a 3-1 win in the Saudi Pro League at Al Feiha on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo was not on the scoresheet but bagged an assist.

The visitors, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after three league games as Demarai Gray's injury-time winner helped them win 3-2 at Al Wehda.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 45 times across competitions since 2001, meeting twice in the King's Cup. Al-Nassr lead 19-11.

They last met in the Saudi Pro League campaign opener in August, which Al Ettifaq won 2-1 at home.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Al-Nassr have won six of their last seven home games across competitions, scoring four times in four games.

Al-Ettifaq have not scored in three of their last five away games.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction

Al-Nassr are on a 14-game unbeaten run, winning 13. They made the semifinals last season.

They have lost just once at home against Al-Ettfaq in nine games, including 1-0 wins in their last two meetings.

Al-Ettifaq recorded their first win in four games in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday. They have lost their last three away games in the King's Cup, failing to score in two.

Manager Steven Gerrard is likely to stick with the same starting XI that won against Al Wehda on Saturday. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have found their rhythm and expected to field a strong starting XI.

Considering Al-Nassr's prolific run and their home record against Al-Ettifaq in recent games, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Ettifaq

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Talisca to score or assist any time - Yes