Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Al Nassr will resume their Saudi Pro League campaign following the winter break with a home meeting against Al Fateh at Al-Awwal Park on Saturday.

The hosts played their first competitive match of the year in the AFC Champions League round of 16 against Al Fayha on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the match-winner in the 81st minute, assisted by Marcelo Brozović, which helped them record a 1-0 away win. They concluded 2023 on a four-game winning streak and will look to continue that form.

The visitors were unbeaten in their last three league outings before the winter break and were held to a goalless draw by Al Akhdoud in their previous outing. They continued their unbeaten run in the friendlies earlier this year and played out a 2-2 draw against Ural earlier this month.

The hosts are in second place in the league standings, with 46 points, six more than third-placed Al Ahli and seven fewer than Al Hilal. The visitors are in seventh place in the standings, with 29 points, and a win might help them climb to fifth place.

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 32 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 19 wins. The visitors have got the better of their western rivals four times, and nine games have ended in draws.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors and registered a thumping 5-0 away win in the reverse fixture in August.

Al Fateh have failed to score in four of their last six league outings. Five of their eight wins in the league this season have been registered in their travels.

The visitors have just one win in their last 15 meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming in an away game in 2020.

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Prediction

Al-Alami have registered six consecutive wins across all competitions, scoring 22 goals while keeping just one clean sheet. They are unbeaten in their last 13 home games in all competitions, recording 11 wins, and will look to build on that form.

Head coach Luis Castro has an almost full-strength squad for the match, with only David Ospina a doubt with an injury. Aziz Behich made his debut for the club in the AFC Champions League and is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Al Namothji concluded 2023 on a positive note, as they went unbeaten in their last three league games, after suffering three consecutive losses. They also kept their first clean sheet of the season in their last match of the year and they will look to build on that form.

Slaven Bilić has a clean bill of health for the trip to Riyadh and will hope that Cristian Tello regains goalscoring form, as he was on the scoresheet in the friendly draw against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Considering the current form of the two teams, this match is expected to be contested closely. Home advantage for Al Nassr and their better goalscoring record gives them an edge and they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Fateh

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes