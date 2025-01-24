Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

Al-Nassr will host Al-Fateh at Al-Awwal Park on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league this season and are pushing for a return to the continental spots in the table as they round up the first half of the campaign.

They picked up a 3-1 win over 10-man Al-Khaleej last time out, with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace to help secure maximum points for Stefano Pioli's men. Al-Alami remain fourth in the Saudi Pro League with 32 points from 16 matches and will be looking to add to that tally when they return to home turf this weekend.

Al-Fateh have endured a woeful season and are at risk of dropping down to the second tier for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign. Following a 9-0 hiding at the hands of champions Al-Hilal last week, Al Namothji were desperate to rectify things and started with a 2-1 comeback victory over Damac last time out.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the table with just nine points picked up all season and will be looking to take inspiration from their latest result.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh. The home side have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won just four times. There have been 10 draws between the two clubs.

Al-Alami have won their last three games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 11 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Al-Nassr are the third-highest-scoring side in the Saudi Arabian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 32.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Prediction

Faris Najd have won two of their last three matches and will head into Sunday's clash as clear favorites. They have won their last two matches at Al-Awwal Park and are well poised to secure a third this weekend.

Al-Fateh's latest result ended a disastrous 14-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They are, however, badly mismatched ahead of the trip to the capital and could lose this one.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 4-1 Al-Fateh

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last five matches)

