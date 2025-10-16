Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Al-Nassr will host Al-Fateh at the Al-Awwal Park on Saturday in the fifth round of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be confident to continue their perfect start to the season and maintain the top spot on the league table.

Al-Nassr put up an outstandingly dominant performance in their last league game to get a deserved 2-0 win over defending champions Al-Ittihad away from home to make it four wins from four games so far. Jorge Jesus's side then followed that result up with a 2-0 win over Iraqi side Al-Zawraa in the AFC Champions League Two and will look to continue in the same vein when they return to action on Saturday.

Al-Fateh, on the other hand, have had a poor start to the season with only one point from their opening four league games and will be desperate to get a result soon to avoid falling to the bottom of the league table. The visitors, who finished just six points above the drop zone last season, went down to 10 men in the first half of their 1-0 loss to Al-Qadsiah before the international break but will hope to cause an upset this weekend.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 35 previous occasions going into this Saturday’s fixture. Al-Nassr have won 20 of those meetings, 10 have ended in draws while Al-Fateh have won the remaining five.

The home side have scored a remarkable 15 goals across the five most recent editions of this fixture.

The visitors have won only two of the last 10 meetings with Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr have the best offensive and defensive records in the Saudi Pro League this season with 14 goals scored and only one conceded after four games played.

Only Al-Hazem (1) have scored fewer goals than Al-Fateh’s three after the opening four games of this league campaign.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Prediction

Al-Alami are strong favorites going into the weekend thanks to their much better quality and should cruise to an easy victory.

Al-Fateh have lost three of their last four league games after losing just two of their previous 10 in the competition. They are badly mismatched ahead of Saturday's game and will require a herculean effort to come away with anything this weekend.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 3-0 Al-Fateh

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fateh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)

