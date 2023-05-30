Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League match in India, USA and UK

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Fateh lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr side in an important clash at the KSU Stadium on Wednesday.

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Preview

Al Nassr are in second place in the Saudi Pro League standings at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Al Ittifaq in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Al Fateh, on the other hand, are currently in sixth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side was held to a 1-1 draw by Damac last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Nassr have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season and are playing for pride at the moment. Cristiano Ronaldo has shown flashes of brilliance this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have an excellent record against Al Fateh and have won 15 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Fateh's three victories.

Al Nassr are currently three points behind Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League standings but have been the most prolific team in the competition so far with 60 goals to their name.

Al Nassr's Anderson Talisca has scored 18 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season - only Odion Ighalo and Abderrazak Hamdallah have been more prolific in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in the Saudi Pro League so far but failed to find the back of the net against Al Ittifaq last week.

Al Fateh have conceded six goals in their last four matches in the Saudi Pro League and have kept only one clean sheet during this period.

At what time does the match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh kick off?

India: 31st May 2023, at 11:30 PM

USA: 31st May 2023, at 2 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1 PM (Central Standard Time), 11 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 31st May 2023, at 7:30 PM

How to watch live streaming of Al Nassr and Al Fateh?

India: SonyLIV, Shahid-MBC

USA: ESPN+, Shahid-MBC

UK: Shahid-MBC

