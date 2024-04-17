Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2024

Al Nassr will welcome Al Fayha to Al-Awwal Park in Saudi Pro League action on Friday.

The hosts are currently on a four-game winning run in the league and registered a 1-0 away win over Damac in their previous league outing. Aymeric Laporte bagged the match-winner in the first minute of injury time, with midfielder Marcelo Brozović picking up the assist.

They saw their four-game winning run end earlier this month, as they lost 2-1 to arch-rivals Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals. Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in the 86th minute and Sadio Mane bagged a consolation goal in added time.

The visitors returned to winning ways after three games in their previous league outing, as Fashion Sakala's brace and a late goal from Abdelhamid Sabiri helped them register a 3-0 home triumph over Al Akhdoud.

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 16 times across all competitions thus far, with the hosts having a comfortable 11-1 lead in wins and four games ending in draws. They have met thrice this season already, with the hosts having a 100% record in these meetings.

Al Nassr registered a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in October and recorded a 3-0 win on aggregate in the AFC Champions League round of 16 in February.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in five of their last six meetings against the visitors while scoring 11 goals.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Al Fayha have won three of their four away games in the Saudi Pro League in 2024. Interestingly, six of their nine wins in the league this term have come in their travels.

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Prediction

Al-Alami have been in good touch recently and head into the match on a four-game winning run in the league, keeping three clean sheets. They fell to a 2-1 loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup last time around but will have home advantage in this match and should bounce back with a win.

They have an unbeaten home record against the visitors, keeping six clean sheets in eight games, and are strong favorites. They will play after a 10-day break and head coach Luís Castro should have a well-rested squad to choose from here.

Al Burtuqali bounced back with a win after two back-to-back losses and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they have scored just one goal in their last six meetings against the hosts, which is cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' dominance in this fixture, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Fayha

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Sadio Mane to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback