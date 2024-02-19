Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Al Nassr will entertain Al Fayha at the Al-Awwal Stadium in the second leg of the AFC Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.

They met in the first leg last week at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, and Cristiano Ronaldo's 81st-minute strike helped them register a 1-0 away win. Al Fayha failed to register a shot on target in that match and will look to leave a better account of themselves here.

The hosts continued their winning run in the Saudi Pro League, with a 2-1 win over Al Fateh in their first league match of the year. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 17th minute, and his compatriot Otávio scored the match-winner in the second half after Fateh had equalized in the first half.

The visitors resumed their league campaign with a comeback 3-1 away win over Al Hazem on Saturday. Henry Onyekuru bagged a brace and Anthony Nwakaeme scored in the 59th minute.

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 15 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 13 wins. The visitors have got the better of the hosts just once, and four games have ended in draws.

The hosts registered a 1-0 win in the first leg last week, which was the first meeting in the continental competition between the two teams.

Al Nassr have kept four clean sheets in their last five meetings against the visitors.

Al Fayha have failed to score in four of their last five competitive games.

The visitors won just one of their three away games in the group stage of the Champions League, suffering defeats in the other two games.

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Prediction

Al-Alami have enjoyed a 100% record in their two competitive games this year, extending their winning run in all competitions to seven games. They have won six of their seven home meetings against the visitors, keeping five clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Raghed Al-Najjar was subbed off with an injury in the first half of their league game against Al Fateh on Saturday, so 37-year-old Waleed Abdullah is the only goalkeeper at Luis Castro's disposal. First-choice keeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi is suspended due to a sanction from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation while David Ospina has failed to recover from an injury.

Al Burtuqali registered their first competitive win since December last week and will look to build on that form here. Interestingly, three of their last four wins in all competitions have come in their travels. Nonetheless, they are yet to keep a clean sheet in away games this season.

They scored three goals in their league win on Saturday and will look to continue that goalscoring run after failing to register a shot on target in the first leg. Al Nassr will have to field a fourth-choice goalkeeper between the sticks, so the visitors can exploit that fact.

Nonetheless, considering the hosts' dominance in the head-to-head record and current form, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Fayha

Al Nassr vs Al Fayha Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes