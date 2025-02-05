Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025

Al-Nassr will host Al-Fayha at Al-Awwal Park on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The hosts will hope to continue their recent run of form and remain title contenders in the second half of the season.

Al-Nassr picked up a 2-1 win against Al-Raed in the last round to mark their fourth win in their last five league games. The hosts, who have yet to lose a game since the start of the year, are currently sat in third place in the league, eight points behind Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal. They will be keen to close the gap in the coming weeks.

Al-Fayha’s goalless draw against Al-Taawoun last weekend means the visitors have won only two of their last 13 league matches running back to October 2024. Friday's away team have won only three of their 18 games in the Saudi Pro League this season and are only two points off the relegation zone, meaning failure to pick up a point this weekend could see them land in the relegation zone by the end of this matchday.

Trending

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 18 previous occasions going into this midweek fixture. Al-Nassr have won 13 of those meetings, and four have ended in draws while Al-Fayha have won only one.

The hosts have won each of the last five meetings with Al-Fayha and have scored an impressive 13 goals across those games.

The visitors have failed to register a goal in five of the last eight editions of this fixture.

Al-Alami have the third-best offensive record in the league with 37 goals scored after 18 games. The hosts have conceded only 17 goals in those games. Only Al-Qadsiah (13), Al-Ahli (15) and Al-Taawoun(16) have conceded fewer in the Saudi top flight.

Al-Fayha have the second-worst offensive record in the league with only 14 goals scored after 18 games.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha Prediction

Al-Nassr are strong favorites going into Friday's matchup and will be confident to continue their good form when they host a side with much less quality.

Al-Fayha will need a herculean effort to come away with a point on Friday as their abysmal attack goes up against one of the league's better defenses. However, they have one of the worst away records in the Pro League this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Fayha

Al-Nassr vs Al-Fayha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last seven competitive games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback