Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

Second-placed Al-Nassr entertain last-placed Al-Hazm at the Al-Awwal Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (February 29) in a clash between teams from opposite ends of the standings.

The hosts made it four wins on the spin with a 3-2 win at Al-Shabab last week. Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a 21st-minute spot-kick before Yannick Carrasco restored parity before half-time

Talisca's 46th-minute strike, first of the year, restored Al-Nassr's lead. The Brazilian bagged the winner four minutes from time after Carlos had pulled Al-Shabab level midway through the half.

Al-Hazm, meanwhile. are winless in five league outings. Following a 3-1 loss to Al Fayha in their first game after the winter break, they drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej last week. Paulo Ricardo, whose own goal had given Al Khaleej the lead in the first half, bagged a 53rd-minute equaliser.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 22 times across competitions, with all but three meetings coming in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr lead 14-5.

Al-Alami are on a six-game winning run in the league but have not kept a clean sheet.

Al-Hazm have endured a winless run on the road this season, including 22 away games in the league, losing 15.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm Prediction

Al-Alami have enjoyed a winning start to 2024, scoring eight times and conceding thrice in four games. They have won eight of their last nine home league games and registered a thumping 5-1 win at Al-Hazm in the reverse fixture.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sultan Al Ghannam and David Ospina are back in training following injuries and face late fitness tests. Manager Luís Castro awaits the decision from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee on Ronaldo's offensive gesture last week. The club top scorer potentially faces a two-game ban.

Al-Hazm, meanwhile, have endured a five-game winless league run, drawing 1-1 thrice. Interestingly, four of their last five away league games have been draws. They have just one win against Al-Nassr since 2009, which came away in the 2019-20 league campaign.

Considering the current form of both teams, expect Al-Nassr to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Hazm

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hazm Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Talisca to score or assist any time - Yes