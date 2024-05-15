Al Nassr vs Al Hilal prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24

Al Nassr will welcome league leaders and arch-rivals Al Hilal to Al-Awwal Stadium in a top-of-the-table Saudi Pro League clash on Friday. Al Hilal have a 12-point lead over second-placed Al Nassr and sealed the league title with a win last week.

The hosts extended their winning streak in the league to eight games earlier this month with a 3-2 away triumph over Al Akhdoud. Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet in the 15th minute but Marcelo Brozović was the match hero, scoring the match-winner in stoppage time while also completing his brace.

The visitors, meanwhile, made it 24 wins on the spin last week, as Aleksandar Mitrović's brace helped them to a 4-1 home win over Al Hazm. With that win, they ensured their 19th league title.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head

The two teams contest the Riyadh derby and have met 173 times in competitive meetings thus far. Al Hilal have been the dominant side in these meetings with 73 wins. Al Nassr have 55 wins to their name and 45 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Saudi Season Cup final, a friendly game in February, with the visitors recording a 2-0 win. They won the reverse fixture 3-0 and also emerged victorious in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal in April.

Al Nassr form guide (Saudi Pro League): W-W-W-W-W

Al Hilal form guide (Saudi Pro League): W-W-W-W-W

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Team News

Al Nassr

Talisca remains a key absentee for the hosts while Mohammed Maran is also expected to be out for two months. Abdulrahman Ghareeb is a doubt while Nawaf Al-Aqidi remains suspended.

Injured: Talisca, Mohammed Maran

Doubtful: Abdulrahman Ghareeb

Suspended: Nawaf Al-Aqidi

Al Hilal

Neymar has begun light training while captain Salman Al-Faraj was also seen back in training after an injury last week. Salem Al-Dawsari took part in training but is only expected to be fully fit for the King's Cup final later this month. Malcom is awaiting a decision from the sports committee regarding a suspension.

Injured: Neymar, Salman Al-Faraj, Salem Al-Dawsari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Predicted XI

Al Nassr Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Otavio, Ayman Yahya; Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Hilal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bono; Ali Al-Bulaihi, Kalidou Koulibaly, Al-Shahrani, Saud Abdulhamid; Ruben Neves, Mohamed Kanno; Sergej Milinković-Savic, Michael, Abdullah Al-Hamdan; Aleksandar Mitrović

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al-Alami head into the match on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, scoring 16 goals. They have won their last three home games in the Saudi Pro League, scoring 14 goals, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, their only loss across their last 11 games in all competitions came against Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup last month.

Al-Za'eem have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league this season, winning 29 of the 31 games. They have won their last six games in all competitions, scoring 16 goals. They are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the hosts, recording five wins, and are strong favorites.

Both teams are in great form, so the game is expected to be an entertaining affair. Considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture recently, Al Hilal are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 1-2 Al Hilal