Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2025

Al-Nassr will go up against Al-Ittihad at the Hong Kong Stadium on Tuesday in the semifinal of the 2025 Saudi Super Cup campaign. Both sides will be keen to get a win this midweek to advance into the finals and stand a chance of winning silverware.
Al-Nassr have had an impressive preseason campaign, winning three of four games against SK St Johann, Toulouse, Rio Ave and Almeria and will go into their first competitive outing of the new season on a high. Al-Alami qualified for the Super Cup by finishing in third place in last season’s Saudi Pro League campaign, 13 points behind Tuesday's opponents.
Al-Ittihad, on the other han,d had a disappointing off-season as they lost all three of their preseason friendlies and will be hoping to turn things around when they take the trip to Hong Kong. The visitors completed the domestic double last season by winning the Saudi Pro League and the King's Cup and will be hoping to scoop up another trophy to add to their catalogue.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met on 68 previous occasions going into this Tuesday's fixture. Al-Nassr have won 17 of those meetings, 21 have ended in draws, while Al-Ittihad have won the remaining 30.
- Al-Nassr have won only two of the last 10 editions of this fixture despite scoring 15 goals across those games.
- Al-Numur have scored a remarkable 21 goals across their last 10 games in this fixture.
- Neither side have recorded a clean sheet in the last four editions of this fixture.
- Al-Nassr scored 80 goals and conceded 38 across 34 games in the Saudi Pro League last season, while Al-Ittihad scored 79 and conceded 35.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into the weekend and will likely see the result decided by individual brilliance. Al-Alami hope to receive a considerable boost from their new signings over the transfer window.
Al-Numur will be optimistic about getting a win on Tuesday. However, they failed to impress during the off-season and will need to be at their very best to avoid defeat here.
Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Ittihad
Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of Al-Ittihad's last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of Al-Nassr’s last five games)