Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

Al-Nassr will host Al-Ittihad at Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side are set to make their return to league action this week after crashing out of the AFC Champions League Elite last time out, and will be keen to mark their return with a win.

They picked up a narrow 3-2 comeback victory over Damac in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a disappointing point on the road before Sultan Al-Ghannam scored a late winner for Stefano Pioli's men.

Al-Ittihad have had mixed results in the league in recent games, but remain firmly in the driving seat for the title as they head into the final month of the season. They beat Al-Ettifaq 3-2 in their last match, featuring first-half strikes from three different players, including talisman Karim Benzema, who registered his 18th strike of the league campaign.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 68 points. They are eight points above their midweek opponents in third place and will be keen to at least retain that advantage in what could be a crucial clash for the league title.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 67 meetings between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad. The home side have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won 29 times, with their other 21 contests ending level.

The visitors ground out a 2-1 victory when the two teams faced off earlier in the season, ending a run of consecutive defeats in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Nadi Al-Sha'ab have the second-best offensive and third-best defensive records in the Saudi Arabian top-flight this season, with 66 goals scored and 30 conceded.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Prediction

Al-Alami suffered a deflating 3-2 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale on the international stage last time out and require a result here to keep alive their chances of securing the title. They have won their last two home games and will be keen to add a third here.

Al-Ittihad have won two of their last three games and have lost just once since the start of February. They are, however, winless in their last four games on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Ittihad

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More