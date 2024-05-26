Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023–24

Al Nassr will conclude their Saudi Pro League 2023-24 campaign against Al Ittihad at Al-Awwal Stadium on Monday. The hosts are set to finish in the second place in the league standings while a win here might help the visitors finish in the fourth place.

The hosts have enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have played two draws on the trot. They played out a 2-2 away draw against Al Riyadh last week, with 20-year-old striker Meshari Al-Nemer equalizing in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league outings and returned to winning ways after five games last week, with a 4-1 home triumph over Damac.

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 65 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 30 wins. The hosts have got the better of the visitors 18 times and 17 games have ended in draws.

Al Nassr registered a 5-2 away win in the reverse fixture in December, their first win against the Jeddah-based rivals after 11 games.

Al Nassr form guide (Saudi Pro League): D-D-W-W-W

Al Ittihad form guide (Saudi Pro League): W-D-L-L-L

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Team News

Al Nassr

Talisca and Mohammed Maran are the only injury concerns for the hosts after Ayman Yahya and Abdulrahman Ghareeb returned to fitness last week. Aymeric Laporte will serve a suspension after a red card last week.

Injured: Talisca, Mohammed Maran

Doubtful: Alex Telles

Suspended: Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Aymeric Laporte

Al Ittihad

Abderrazak Hamdallah and Karim Benzema are key absentees for the visitors while Faisal Al-Ghamdi was injured last week and is unlikely to start here. Abdullah Al-Mayouf wants a summer move away from the club and has not trained this week.

The involvement of Luiz Felipe, Fabinho, and Ahmed Hegazy remains doubtful.

Injured: Abderrazak Hamdallah, Karim Benzema, Faisal Al-Ghamdi

Doubtful: Luiz Felipe, Fabinho, Ahmed Hegazy

Suspended: None

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Predicted XI

Al Nassr Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Ospina; Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Lajami, Mohammed Al-Fatil; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Otavio, Ali Alhassan; Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Ittihad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammed Al-Mahasneh; Fawaz Al-Sagour, Saad Al-Mousa, Hassan Kadesh, Muhannad Shanqeeti; N'Golo Kante, Awad Al-Nashri; Marwan Alsahafi, Saleh Al-Amri, Jota; Romarinho

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al-Alami have enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten run in the league, with the last two games ending in draws. Interestingly, they are winless in their last five home meetings against the visitors, suffering three losses, which is cause for concern.

The Tigers returned to winning ways after five games last week, scoring four goals, and will look to build on that form. They have just one win in their last four away games and might struggle here.

Both teams have some notable absentees, which is likely to impact the outcome of the match. With that in mind and considering their current form, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-2 Al Ittihad