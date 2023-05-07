Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2023

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Khaleej lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's impressive Al Nassr outfit in an important encounter at the King Saud University Stadium on Monday.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Preview

Al Khaleej are currently in 14th place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Al Ettifaq to an important 2-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts thrashed Al Raed by a convincing 4-0 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have an impressive recent record against Al Khaleej and have won seven out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Khaleej's two victories.

Al Nassr are currently three points behind Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League standings but have been the most prolific team in the competition so far with 53 goals to their name.

Before their 4-0 victory against Al Raed last month, Al Nassr are winless in three consecutive matches in all competitions and had failed to find the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in his 13 appearances for Al Nassr so far and ended a run of three games without a goal with his strike against Al Raed.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Prediction

Al Nassr have managed to overcome their recent slump but will need to work hard to catch up with Al Ittihad in the title race. Cristiano Ronaldo has flattered to deceive for the side in recent weeks and has a point to prove in this match.

Al Khaleej can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance this week. Al Nassr are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Nassr 3-1 Al Khaleej

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

