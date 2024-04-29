Al-Nassr host Al-Khaleej at the Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday (May 1) in the semifinals of the King's Cup.

The hosts are enjoying a strong run of form in the league and will look to carry that momentum into the domestic cup. They beat Al-Shabab 5-2 last time out in the competition, with five different players getting on the scoresheet, including star forwards Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr are six-time winners of the domestic cup and have finished runner-ups on eight occasions. Their last cup triumph, though, came in 1990.

Al-Khaleej, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch recently. They picked up a 2-1 victory over Abha in the quarterfinals of the competition in December. Fabio Martins opened the scoring in the first half before Khaled Narey scored the winner seven minutes from time.

The visitors are enjoying one of their best King's Cup campaigns as they seek their first title.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej, who trail 9-1.

Al-Nassr are undefeated in five games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Al-Nassr are the second-highest-scoring side in the top flight this season, with 84 goals.

Six of Al-Danah's nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Prediction

Al-Nassr are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won all but one of their last seven matches. They have won their last two home games.

Al-Khaleej, meanwhile, are winless in three games after winning three of four games. They have struggled in the fixture recently and could see defeat.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Khaleej

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of their last six matchups.)