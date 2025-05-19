Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2025

Al-Nassr will host Al-Khaleej at the Al-Awwal Park on Wednesday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be hoping to move past the disappointment of missing out on Champions League football and put up a good show in their final home game of the season.

Al-Nassr’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Al-Taawoun last week put them seven points behind second-placed Al-Hilal with two games to go, ruling out their chances of appearing in next season's AFC Champions League Elite. Al-Alami were on course for a top-three finish but have seen their continental hopes derailed by picking up only seven points from their last obtainable 15 and fifth-placed Al-Ahli’s Champions League Elite triumph.

Al-Khaleej completed an impressive comeback in their 2-1 win over Al-Orobah last time out to end their five-game winless streak and confirm safety in the nation's top division.

The visitors, who had an impressive first half of the season have struggled to pick up wins since the start of the year with only two wins in their last 15 league games but will look towards building on last weekend's win to finish the season in fine form.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 17 previous occasions going into Friday's fixture. Al-Nassr have won 11 of those meetings, five have ended in draws while Al-Khaleej have won just one.

The hosts have a remarkable goalscoring record in recent editions of this fixture having scored 10 goals across the last five.

The visitors are winless in the last five meetings with Al-Nassr and have only scored three goals across those games.

Al-Nassr won 3-1 when the sides met earlier this season.

Al-Alami have the third-best offensive record in the league with 74 goals scored across 32 league games played.

Al-Khaleej are without a clean sheet in their last 11 league games.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Prediction

Stefano Pioli's side are strong favorites going into this midweek courtesy of their much better quality, strong home record and recent dominance in this fixture.

Al-Khaleej will need to be at their best to pick up a result here and will likely focus on avoiding a blowout defeat.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-1 Al-Khaleej

Al-Nassr vs Al-Khaleej Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Six of the visitors' last seven games have featured both sides getting on the scoresheet)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More