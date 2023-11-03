Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Al Nassr will entertain Al Khaleej at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 15 games on Tuesday, recording a 1-0 home win over Al Ettifaq in the King's Cup round of 16 on Tuesday. Sadio Mané scored the match-winner in the second half of extra time.

In their previous league outing, they registered a 3-1 away win over Al Feiha last week. Talisca bagged an 11-minute brace while Otávio restored their two-goal lead after Hussein Al-Shuwaish equalized for Feiha.

The visitors returned to winning ways after four games in all competitions, recording a 6-5 win on penalties over Damac in the King's Cup round of 16. In their previous league outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Taawoun last week, with Lisandro López's 35th-minute opener being canceled out by João Pedro just two minutes later.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 13 times in all competitions, with all but one meeting coming in the Saudi Pro League. As expected, the home team have dominated proceedings against the visitors with seven wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the capital club just once and five games have ended in draws.

The hosts have won 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions.

Al Nassr have won seven of their last eight home games across all competitions this term.

Interestingly, Al Khaleej have two wins in the league this season, with both coming away from home.

The hosts have the best goalscoring record in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 31 goals in 11 games.

Interestingly, the visitors are unbeaten in their last three away games against the hosts, recording one win while two games have ended in draws.

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Prediction

Al-Alami head into the match in great form, winning four games in a row. They are unbeaten in their last three league meetings against the visitors, recording two wins. They have won three of their last four home games in the Saudi Pro League and will look to continue that form in this match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in his last two games, after scoring at least once in seven of his last eight games in all competitions, and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Al-Danah are winless in their last four league games, failing to score in three games in that period. They have scored just once and conceded four times in these games. They have just one win against the capital club, with that win coming in their away game in 2016.

Considering the current form of the two teams and history, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Khaleej

Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes