Al Tai vs Al Nassr: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League match in India, USA and UK

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week. Al Tai play host to Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr side in an important clash at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Tuesday.

Al Tai vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Tai are currently in seventh place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts suffered a damaging 4-3 defeat at the hands of Al Batin in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The away side was held to a 1-1 draw by Al Khaleej last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Tai vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have a good recent record against Al Tai and have won three out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Tai's paltry one victory.

Al Nassr are currently five points behind Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League standings but have been the most prolific team in the competition so far with 54 goals to their name.

Before their 4-0 victory against Al Raed last month, Al Nassr were winless in three consecutive matches in all competitions and had failed to find the back of the net.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in his 13 appearances for Al Nassr so far but has failed to find the back of the net in three of his last four matches in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Tai's defeat against Al Batin last week brought an unbeaten of five league games to an end.

Al Nassr's Anderson Talisca has scored 16 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season - only Odion Ighalo and Abderrazak Hamdallah have been more prolific in the competition.

At what time does the match between Al Tai and Al Nassr kick off?

India: 17th May 2023, at 12 AM

USA: 16th May 2023, at 2:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 1:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 11:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 16th May 2023, at 7:30 PM

How to watch live streaming of Al Tai vs Al Nassr?

India: SonyLIV, Shahid-MBC

USA: ESPN+, Shahid-MBC

UK: Shahid-MBC

