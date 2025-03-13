Al-Nassr vs Al Kholood Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2025

Al-Nassr return to action in the Saudi Pro League as they play host to Al Kholood at the Al-Awwal Park on Friday. Noureddine Zekri’s side have lost their last four games on the road and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Al-Nassr turned in an impressive attacking display last Monday when they secured a 3-1 victory over Esteghlal in the second leg of their AFC Champions League last-16 clash to complete a 3-0 aggregate win over the Iranian outfit.

Stefano Pioli’s men turn their focus to the Pro League, where they have struggled to get going or late, failing to win three of their last four games, having won the previous five matches preceding this run.

Al-Nassr have picked up 48 points from their 28 Pro League matches to sit fourth in the standings, three points adrift of the Champions League qualifying places.

On the other hand, Al Kholood continued to surge into the top half of the table as they secured a 2-1 victory over Al-Fateh at the Al Hazm Club Stadium last time out.

Zekri’s men have won all but one of their last four games, with a 5-1 thrashing against Al-Hilal at the Kingdom Arena on February 25 being the exception.

Al Kholood have picked up 31 points from their 24 Pro League matches so far to sit 24th in the league standings, two points off ninth-placed Al-Riyadh.

Al-Nassr vs Al Kholood Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Al-Nassr and Al Kholood, with their first meeting coming in October's reverse fixture, which ended in a thrilling 3-3 stalemate.

Al-Nassr are unbeaten in six of their seven home games across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

Al Kholood have lost each of their last four games on the road, conceding 12 goals and scoring four since a 3-2 victory over Al-Ettifaq on November 10.

Al-Nassr are unbeaten in nine of their 11 Pro League home games, claiming seven wins and two draws since the start of 2025.

Al-Nassr vs Al Kholood Prediction

Buoyed by their emphatic Champions League victory over Esteghlal, Al-Nassr will head into the weekend with sky-high confidence as they look to get their quest for a top-three finish back on track. Al Kholood’s form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we fancy Pioli’s men to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 3-1 Al Kholood

Al-Nassr vs Al Kholood Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Al Kholood’s last eight outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of the visitors’ last eight games)

