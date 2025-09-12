Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Al-Nassr will host Al-Kholood at the Al-Awwal Park on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign. The hosts will be keen to pick up where they left off last time out and put together a solid start to the season.
Al-Nassr were completely dominant and lethal as they thrashed Al-Taawoun 5-0 on the opening weekend just before the break, moving on from last month's Super Cup final loss. Jorge Jesus’s side, who finished in third place last season, are aiming for a first league title since the 2018-19 season and will focus on getting as many points as possible early in the season to boost their chances of achieving their aim.
Al-Kholood, on the other hand, had a disappointing season opener as they fell to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Al-Ettifaq last time out. The visitors were satisfied to finish their maiden season in top-flight football in ninth place last campaign, but will need to start picking up points as soon as possible to repeat such success this season.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark only the third meeting between the two sides. Al-Nassr won one and drew the other of the previous two meetings with a 6-4 aggregate.
- The hosts finished last season with the second-best offensive record in the Saudi top division, scoring 80 goals in 34 games.
- The visitors scored 42 goals and conceded 64 in 34 league games last season.
- Al-Kholood have managed just two clean sheets in their last 14 Pro League matches.
- Al-Nassr have gotten on the scoresheet in 21 consecutive games across all competitions.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Prediction
Al-Alami are strong favorites thanks to their much better quality and will need to do very little to get all three points. The hosts will receive a considerable boost from their home advantage and will look to widen their goal difference against a weaker side.
Al-Kholood will focus on avoiding a blowout loss against one of the league's best sides and will be elated to come away with an unlikely point on Sunday.
Prediction: Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Kholood
Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of hosts’ last eight games have all featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of Al-Nassr’s last eight games)