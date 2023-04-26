Al Nassr vs Al Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th April 2023

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Raed lock horns with Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr side in an important encounter at the KSU Stadium on Thursday.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Preview

Al Raed are currently in 11th place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Al Fateh earlier this month and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The hosts crashed out of the King Cup of Champions after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Al Wehda in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have a good recent record against Al Raed and have won 24 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Raed's paltry one victory.

Al Nassr are currently three points behind Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League standings, with their opponents having a game in hand at the moment.

After a stunning 5-0 victory against Al Adalah, Al Nassr are winless in their last three matches in all competitions and have failed to find the back of the net during this period.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 11 goals in his 12 appearances for Al Nassr so far but has failed to make an impact in his last three matches for the team.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Prediction

Al Nassr have an excellent squad at their disposal but have not met expectations in recent weeks. Cristiano Ronaldo has flattered to deceive in the Saudi Pro League this month and will look to be at his best in this fixture.

Al Raed have not been at their best this season and will need to present a robust front this week. Al Nassr are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-0 Al Raed

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

