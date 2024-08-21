Al Nassr vs Al Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2024

Al Nassr welcome Al Raed to Al-Awwal Stadium in their Saudi Pro League campaign opener on Thursday (August 22). The hosts missed out on the league title last season, finishing second, behind rivals Al Hilal. Al Raed, meanwhile, avoided relegation, finishing 12th with 37 points, five more than relegated Abha.

Al Nassr played in the Saudi Super Cup earlier this month. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Ayman Yahya helped them to a 2-0 win over Al Taawoun in the semi-final but they fell to a 4-1 loss to Al Hilal in the final on Saturday.

Al Raed will play their first competitive game of the season on Thursday. They were last in action in a friendly against Zorya in July, suffering a 3-2 loss.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 37 times across competitions, with Al-Alami leading 30-2.

Both teams recorded 3-1 away wins in the league last season. Al Raed's win in February was their win against the capital club since 2016.

Al Nassr suffered two home losses in the league last season, with one coming against Al Raed.

Al Raed have one win in last seven home league games, though they concluded last season on a four-game unbeaten streak.

The capital club have suffered two losses against Al Raed across competitions, with both losses coming at home in the Saudi Pro League.

The last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with Al Nassr scoring at thrice in five games.

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Prediction

Al Nassr won six of their eight home games in the Saudi Pro League in 2024. Meanwhile, Al Raed played just one friendly in pre-season and might be a bit rusty. Interestingly, they won their away meeting against the hosts last season, scoring three goals for the second time in the fixture.

Nonetheless, considering the home advantage for the capital club and dominance in this fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Nassr 2-1 Al Raed

Al Nassr vs Al Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes

